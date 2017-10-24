Gerard Butler wants to start a family

Hollywood star Gerard Butler says he wants to settle down and have kids in the near future. The 47-year-old actor says he may be occupied with his career commitments right now, but understands that it is “about time” he should start a family. “I have no personal life. In five years I want to be in a relationship. I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time. I want to be more run by my personal life than my career,” says Butler.

The actor also wishes to move to North Carolina and spend more time exploring nature. “My stomach aches when I think about nature and adventure. I have a place out in Malibu right now but (in five years), I want to have a place in North Carolina or somewhere that I spend more time in nature.”