George Clooney’s wife Amal pregnant! Twin girl and boy on the way!

Hollywood actor George Clooney’s wife Amal is pregnant with twins and it has also learned that she is expecting a girl and a boy. The claim has been made by Hollywood celebrity magazine InTouch Weekly.

The 38-year-old human right lawyer and 55-year-old actor got married in 2014 and are excited with the news.

Repost @stylevoguette ❤

A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

The news came out after the couple appeared for a screening for The White Helmets in London on January 9. The beauty flaunted her baby bumps donning a floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

#Repost @stylevoguette with @repostapp ・・・ Spotted beauty @amalclooney wearing Chanel and #georgeclooney 💘 A photo posted by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

There’s also a buzz that the attendees at the Credit Suisse Women of Impact dinner in Davos, Switzerland spotted Amal with the baby bumps, on Tuesday.

The couple tried to conceive in summer 2016 but after some trouble turned to IVF.

The rumours of her pregnancy and also the couple’s divorce were churning around since a long time.