George Clooney , Amal Clooney hire baby bouncers

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal have hired “baby bouncers” for their less than one-week-old daughter Ella and son Alexander.The couple is planning to spend more on security to protect their family. First on the list is a pair of bodyguards for the newborns – costing 250,000 pounds a year.

A source close to the family told dailystar.co.uk: “Fatherhood was a long time coming for George, so he’s not risking his brood coming to any harm. The ‘baby bouncers’ are just the start.He and Amal have really spoiled the twins. There’s been so much work done on the house ready for them.”

The security men are said to have been briefed to accompany the family on outings, while also taking turns to protect the nursery.George has also laid out 100,000 pounds on a network of motion sensors and lasers to protect his 12 million pounds worth mansion in Sonning, Berkshire.