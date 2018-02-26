Genius First Look: Sunny Deol’s on-screen son Utkarsh Sharma ready to play mind games
Mumbai: The maker of Genius have unveiled the first look of Utkarsh Sharma on Monday. Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son’s character in Gadar is all set to play the lead in Anil Sharma’s film. Genius is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science.
Taran Adarsh shared a poster on his Twitter page along with the caption, “First look poster of #Gadar director Anil Sharma’s new movie #Genius… Stars Anil’s son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role… 24 Aug 2018 release.”
First look poster of #Gadar director Anil Sharma’s new movie #Genius… Stars Anil’s son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role… 24 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/2Ppa0gdNSH
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018
Anil said in an interview to SpotboyE.com that, “He was doing a 4-year comprehensive course which involved direction, acting, editing, photography and many other aspects of film-making. My son has always been good at academics.”
The film will also mark the debut of the actress, Ishita Chauhan, who will be seen playing the female lead. The supporting cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
It is slated to hit the theatres on August 24, 2018.