Gehana Vasisth makes explosive claim, says Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma is already engaged, two-timing Divya Agarwal

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma, who got a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss house has been in the news for house fights and having rumoured multiple affairs while dating Divya Agarwal.

In a recent episode, Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani was teasing Priyank by Nikita’s name in the house, but Priyank is engaged to Divya now. Now, South actress Gehana Vasisth has alleged that Priyank is already engaged, and has been cheating on Divya.

Gehana exclusively told International Business Times India that the popular Bigg Boss 11 contestant, who had been engaged to Nikita, is now engaged to another girl in the US. “He was engaged to Nikita Nagpal. But now he is engaged to another girl who is also in the US. I don’t want to reveal her name at this stage,” Gehana told IB Times.

When asked for the intention behind Priyank’s alleged disloyalty, Gehana said, “Either Divya Agarwal is part of this game of lies and forgery or else, Priyank is two-timing her. This question only Divya Agarwal can answer. Or maybe, it’s Priyank’s strategy to promote both girls with one hit.” Earlier, Gehana said that Priyank would do anything for money and fame.

However, Divya has a lot of question in her mind to ask to Priyank when he came out from Bigg Boss house. She was quoted earlier saying to IB Times that, “I never believed the rumours of Vikas and his relationship. I never believed the rumours of his ex-girlfriend still dating him, because he never told me anything. But after watching Bigg Boss and listening to Hina’s statement, I feel I am making a fool out of myself. I have a hundred questions when Priyank comes out. I don’t know what changed. I have seen him in Splitsvilla, outside Splitsvilla but it seems that he can only make promises in private. I need answers.”