Geeta Dutt Birth Anniversary: An eternal love story of two soulmates with a tragic end

Today, veteran prominent Indian singer Geeta Dutt would have been celebrating her 87th birthday. But unfortunately, the singer is not with us now. Geeta Dutt was born on 23rd November 1930 as Geeta Ghosh Roy Chowdhari. Geeta was once upon a time known as one of the prominent singers of Indian film industry.

Geeta had sung many popular songs like ‘Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya’, ‘Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam’, ‘Hum Aap Ke Aankhon Main’, ‘Babuji Dhire Chalna’, ‘Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji’ and so on. Apart from her singing, Geeta was also famous for her love story with the veteran director of golden 60’s, Guru Dutt. Geeta Roy and Guru Dutt had been in a brief relationship for some time. But later, they decided to get married and gave official status to their relationship.

So, let’s take a look at Geeta Dutt and Guru Dutt’s eternal love story:

During the making of the first film, Baazi, Guru Dutt met the young versatile singer Geeta Roy. After seeing her in the first meeting, Guru Dutt fell in love with her beauty. Interestingly, Geeta’s melodious voice and pure beauty made a lasting impact on Guru’s mind.

Especially, by the end of the making of the film, Guru become a friend of Geeta. Later, their friendship turned into love as they started dating each other.

After dating for few weeks, Guru proposed Geeta for the marriage. However, Geeta’s parents were against their relationship with Guru Dutt.

However, their true love couldn’t resist them to marry each other as they always tried to convince their families which resulted in a success for them. Fortunately, Geeta’s mother caved in.

Interestingly, after a lot of efforts, Geeta and Guru got married on 26th May 1953 at Geeta’s residence in Mumbai in the presence of family members who had given their consent to the relationship.

The lovely couple was blessed with three children, two sons, Tarun (b. 1954) and Arun (b. 1956) and a daughter, Nina (b. 1962).

However, their relationship started getting a crack as Guru couldn’t give much time to Geeta and family. Due to this Geeta couldn’t concentrate on her singing practice. Thus, singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle took over Geeta. Simultaneously, Geeta and Guru’s marriage was also started sinking.

There were reports stating that, in the late 50s, Guru was romantically got involved with actress Waheeda Rahman. Their alleged affair reached its peak with Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), which ironically told the story of a director falling for an actress while his marriage gets estranged.

However, Waheeda and Guru’s relationship ended up in 1961 due to Guru’s refusal to divorce Geeta.

But due to involvement with Waheeda, Guru’s alcoholism, Geeta’s dipping career and financial problems, the couple got separated with Guru after the birth of their third child in 1962.

After separation, Guru rented a house in Mumbai while Geeta returned to her mother’s place with the children, and lived there permanently.

However, after Guru Dutt’s unfortunate suicide incident in 1964, Geeta got into deep shock and started consuming more alcohol. Due to her habit of alcohol, she was no longer in touch with her talent, and no music director was keen on signing Geeta who had lost all the melody of her voice.

By late 1971, Geeta’s alcohol dependence had become acute and in 1972, her health took a hit. She was eventually diagnosed with liver cirrhosis caused by excessive alcohol consumption, which sadly led to her death on 20th July 1972 at the age of 41.

Well, Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt were considered as a ‘Romeo-Juliet’ tale of the era.