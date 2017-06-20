Gauri Khan comment on Suhana’s orange dress

Suhana Khan was praised by every one on the latest event when she was snapped by paparazzis, she looked stunning in her orange dress and even mommy Gauri Khan praised Suhana, she took Twitter and shared her views by saying, “Orange …worked Pamela Grover, thanks. (sic)” Check out Gauri’s

Suhana can be seen in Bollywood but after her education is completed, Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview with DNA opened up on Suhana’s Bollywood debut. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it, and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do,” said SRK.

Meanwhile, Gauri is busy with her interior-designing projects and is also producing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, which brings back the popular on-screen jodi of Anushka Sharma and SRK.