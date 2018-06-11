Gauri and Suhana Khan are having a gala time in London; Check out the pics

Recently, Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan were seen partying in London. Suhana studies at Ardingly College in Sussex county and will soon be finishing her studies there.

Mother and daughter have a great bond together, are often spotted enjoying together. Gauri Khan has been posting pictures from different locations in London on Instagram ever since she got there. On Sunday, she posted a picture with Suhana from a prime location in Central London. In the photo, Gauri is wearing jeans, t-shirt and a jacket, while Suhana is sporting a silver coloured dress.

Suhana is the second child in the family, two years younger than her brother Aryan, who is in America pursuing a course in filmmaking. She wants to become an actress but she needs to wait till she has completed her education, according to Shah Rukh. “We have a simple rule in the family. Each one of us has to have an undergraduate degree at least. Suhana still has 4-5 years to go before she can start acting. She has to be an undergraduate first,” SRK had once said.