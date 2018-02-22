Gaurav Chopra’s ex Narayani Shastri has THIS to say about the just-married actor’s relationship with Mouni Roy

Mumbai: Following the marriage of Gaurav Chopra, his ex-girlfriend Narayani Shastri has revealed some interesting aspects of Gaurav and Naagin actress Mouni Roy’s relationship. In an interview with SpotboyE, Narayani also stated that she was supposed to go for the wedding, but due to work commitments, she couldn’t grace the event. Further, she said that even Mouni is good friends with Hitisha.

The actress was quoted as saying, “Mouni is a very sweet girl. But dekha jaye toh it eventually didn’t work out between Gaurav and me too na? But yeah, Mouni and Gaurav ended it differently. I want to be friends with Gaurav, but maybe Mouni doesn’t think that way. But it’s ok na? Different people think differently.”

It is reported that, Gaurav had an affair with Narayani from a long time. And, after break up with her, he got in a relationship with Mouni Roy. But, just a year back, the duo got separated because Mouni was allegedly insecure with Gaurav and Narayani’s closeness. Although they parted ways, they are still good friends.

Gaurav Chopra got married to his girlfriend Hitisha Cheranda on February 19 in New Delhi. From the TV industry, only Rohan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were invited and no other celebrities were spotted at Gaurav’s big day.

I’m short if words right now so many pictures & so many feels ❤️😍 . I totally loved their wedding outfits GC’s Sherwani & HC Lehenga 😘😘 SLAYING 👫 SUPERB 🙈💃 pic.twitter.com/BHGndDqsxK — Gaurav Chopraa FC 👔 (@GauravChopraafc) February 20, 2018

On the work front, Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and she has been roped in for two films, ‘Gold’ with Akshay Kumar and ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.