Gaurav Chopra doesn’t watch Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra, who was recently evicted from the reality show, says he was offered the show five times before. But this time, things worked out and he ended up signing it.

Speaking to FJP, he reveals, “I haven’t been following the show. I haven’t even seen my old episodes after being evicted from the show (laughs).”

“I don’t watch Bigg Boss. I have never watched it before as well. I haven’t even followed a single season. So probably that’s why when they called me five times earlier, I said no for the show. But this they called me with respect, we also agreed on the money, and even my dates were available so things fell into place and that’s why I did the show.

But still I was in two minds when I went for the show. I wasn’t really sure,” signs off.

Guess Gaurav isn’t too happy about doing the show.