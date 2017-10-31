Gauahar Khan to come up with own fashion line

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan, who walked the ramp for TV channel Romedy Now’s LOVE.LAUGH.LIVE collection which is in collaboration with designer Ken Ferns at the India Beach Fashion Week 2017, is coming up with her own fashion line.

“In India the demand for fashion and people wanting to be fashionable is very high. It is great if a TV channel comes up with a fashion line but also it is going to be competitor to me because I am coming up with my own fashion line,” Gauahar told IANS.

The actress however refused to comment further on her collection.

On the film front, Gauahar was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer “Begum Jaan”.