Gashmeer Mahajani injured while shooting for ‘Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit’

Talented actor Gashmeer Mahajani who is portraying Inspector Vikrant’s role in Discovery JEET paranormal thriller show Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit has injured himself. The actor, who prefers to shoot all the action scenes by himself met with an accident on the sets while shooting for a climax scene.

Under proper guidance, Gashmeer was shooting for a scene which required him to break through a glass window with his bare hands. Unfortunately, the device in his hand which is used to crack the glass failed resulting in sharp edges of the glass cutting through his entire forearm right up to his bone. The Production house immediately called the doctor on the sets for his treatment. He also went to his personal doctor to ensure that there were no internal injuries.

Talking about the incident, Gashmeer, said, “Yes it’s true that I was injured during the shoot of an action sequence. I must admit that I have a very supportive crew who took immediate action to provide the medical aid required at that time. The crew advised me to take rest for a few days but I insisted that we should continue shooting as the show must go on’’

Produced by Lotus Talkies, the show investigates the crime cases that are connected to the supernatural and bring justice to the ones that can’t be seen, heard or believed by everyone!