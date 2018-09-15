Ganesh Utsav 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra say goodbye to Lord Ganesha with a graceful ‘Ganpati Dance’; view pics

After one-and-a-half day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Friday. At the Ganesh Visarjan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were seen in a graceful mood as they did Ganpati dance while giving farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

While sharing her dancing video, Shilpa wrote, “This Year nothing gives me more joy than to welcome and now bid adieu to our #ecofriendlyGanpati , knowing that he will bless us and become one with the earth now ,therefore continuing to bless us in the purest way possible. This is the first time we immersed him in our front yard despite living right by the beach taking cognisance of the pollution in our environment . Time to respect #motherearth..With the blessings of #Ganpati #BeTheChange #spiritualnotreligious #BackToBasics #beresponsible”

In this video, we can see how Shilpa and Raj Kundra are doing Ganpati dance with full grace and energy. The band players were also enjoying Shilpa’s dance as she joined them to match their beats.

Shilpa didn’t stop there and made her son Viaan dance on the beats as well. He was seen on the shoulders of dad Raj Kundra. At this celebration, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and mother were also present. Notably, in a celebratory mood, Shilpa and Raj didn’t forget their own responsibility as they immersed Ganesha idol in an eco-friendly manner.