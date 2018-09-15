Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Ganesh Utsav 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra say goodbye to Lord Ganesha with a graceful ‘Ganpati Dance’; view pics

Ganesh Utsav 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra say goodbye to Lord Ganesha with a graceful ‘Ganpati Dance’; view pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 10:41 am
FOLLOW US:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Ganesh Utsav 2018, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Lord Ganesha, Ganpati Visarjan, Ganpati Dance, Shilpa Shetty's ganpati danceShilpa Shetty. Photo by Viral Bhayani

After one-and-a-half day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Friday. At the Ganesh Visarjan, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were seen in a graceful mood as they did Ganpati dance while giving farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

While sharing her dancing video, Shilpa wrote, “This Year nothing gives me more joy than to welcome and now bid adieu to our #ecofriendlyGanpati , knowing that he will bless us and become one with the earth now ,therefore continuing to bless us in the purest way possible. This is the first time we immersed him in our front yard despite living right by the beach taking cognisance of the pollution in our environment . Time to respect #motherearth..With the blessings of #Ganpati #BeTheChange #spiritualnotreligious #BackToBasics #beresponsible”

 


View this post on Instagram

 

This Year nothing gives me more joy than to welcome and now bid adieu to our #ecofriendlyGanpati , knowing that he will bless us and become one with the earth now ,therefore continuing to bless us in the purest way possible. This is the first time we immersed him in our front yard despite living right by the beach taking cognisance of the pollution in our environment . Time to respect #motherearth..With the blessings of #Ganpati #BeTheChange #spiritualnotreligious #BackToBasics #beresponsible

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

In this video, we can see how Shilpa and Raj Kundra are doing Ganpati dance with full grace and energy. The band players were also enjoying Shilpa’s dance as she joined them to match their beats.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and their son Viaan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Viaan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with son Viaan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raj Kundra. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa didn’t stop there and made her son Viaan dance on the beats as well. He was seen on the shoulders of dad Raj Kundra. At this celebration, Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty and mother were also present. Notably, in a celebratory mood, Shilpa and Raj didn’t forget their own responsibility as they immersed Ganesha idol in an eco-friendly manner.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…