Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sonali Bendre misses Ganpati celebrations; shares emotional post

New York: Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre who is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York is missing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations back home in Mumbai. ‘Sarfarosh’ actor Bendre took to Twitter to post pictures of her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

She tweeted, “#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy!”

On July 4, the actress took to social media to open up about her disease.