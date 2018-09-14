Free Press Journal
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sanjay Dutt to Arbaaz Khan's alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani; Bollywood celebs attend Arpita Khan Sharma's puja; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 14, 2018 08:10 pm
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganpati is favourite among Bollywood celebs and almost every one from Bollywood industry comes to her place for darshan. And today, stars like Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata and Arbaaz Khan with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani visited Arpita’s house.

However, yesterday Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Helen was present for the puja, while Arpita’s husband was missing as he was busy with the promotion of his upcoming film.

And even ace choreography Saroj Khan visited Arpita’s place for Ganesh Darshan.


Check out the pictures.

Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tusshar Kapoor. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arbaaz Khan with alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saroj Khan. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Baba Siddique. Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma. Photo by Viral Bhayani

