Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sanjay Dutt to Arbaaz Khan’s alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani; Bollywood celebs attend Arpita Khan Sharma’s puja; see pics

Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganpati is favourite among Bollywood celebs and almost every one from Bollywood industry comes to her place for darshan. And today, stars like Sanjay Dutt with wife Manyata and Arbaaz Khan with rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani visited Arpita’s house.

However, yesterday Salim Khan, Sohail Khan and Helen was present for the puja, while Arpita’s husband was missing as he was busy with the promotion of his upcoming film.

And even ace choreography Saroj Khan visited Arpita’s place for Ganesh Darshan.

Check out the pictures.