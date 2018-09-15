Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Salman Khan’s sister Aprita Khan, Aayush Sharma bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma said goodbye to their Ganpati Bappa on Friday evening. In the presence of family and close friends, Aayush and Arpita bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with a lot of love and devotion.

At the Ganesh Visarjan, family members like Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Salim Khan were present whereas, Salman Khan was missing from the event. Along with family members, Khan family’s close friends like Niketan Madhok, Elli AvrRam, Iulia Vantur, Swara Bhasker and Loveratri actress Warina Hussain were present at the moment. All the stars were looking good in traditional avatar and enjoyed every moment of Ganpati Visarjan.

Baby Ahil was seen enjoying himself with mamu Sohail Khan. Aayush and Arpita cheerfully bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa, only wishing to see him again next year. Khan family has been celebrating Ganpati festival for 15 years now.

Take a look at pictures of this year’s Ganesh Visarjan

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!