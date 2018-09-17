Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Neetu Kapoor bids farewell to bappa with daughter Riddhima, Ranbir and Rishi missing

Neetu Kapoor today said goodbye to her Ganpati bappa at her house, while husband Rishi Kapoor and Son Ranbir Kapoor were not seen at the function, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was seen helping her mother with all the rituals, Neetu’s Granddaughter was also present at the event.

Neetu was clicked wearing traditional a silver salvar kameez, with a gold Necklace. While her daughter was looking beautiful in pink. Though the event was conducted with all the rituals, at the end Neetu was also seen clicking some selfies with the statue of Bappa.



