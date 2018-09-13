Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Indian Celebs share their favourite childhood memories of Ganpati festival

Today, the entire world is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, people welcome Lord Ganesha at their home and worship for happiness and well-being. All people celebrate this Ganpati festival with full of joy and create memories for a lifetime. So, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, many Indian celebs have shared their favourite childhood memories of this Ganpati festival.

Take a look:

Malkhan Siingh

Ganesh Chaturthi has always held a special spot in my heart. It’s the time when everyone comes together and celebrates the divine effect that Lord Ganesha has in our lives. My mother used to and still makes amazing steamed modaks every Ganesh Chaturthi. And one of the reasons I really look forward to this particular festival is Modaks! And the fact that I play Lord Shiva, Ganesha’s father on Vignaharta Ganesh, I feel a whole different level of connection with Lord Ganesha, and it’s absolutely beautiful!

Avantika Khattri

I was born in a very big joint family which is a rare thing to have in this day and age. So I have been surrounded with cousins and relatives during my childhood and every festival however big or small, use to be celebrated with pomp and elan. I especially use to wait for Ganesh Chaturthi festival because on this occasion my Grandma very lovingly use to make these delicious Modaks for all the kids in the house.

Divya Sharmaa

Well, I’m not from Mumbai so all the pomp n show around Ganesh Chaturthi I witnessed only after coming to this magical city. In Delhi the way we celebrate the big day in comparatively an understated manner. Mom used to make ‘besan ke laddoo’ at home and dad used to get ‘boondi ke laddoo’ from haldiram along with other sweets (Our gannu prefers laddoos to modaks as we move to the north of India). We would dress up all our Gods in new clothes with Ganpati getting the best of the lot. My mom loves fresh ‘gende ke phool’ for decoration and the mandatory durva, coconut, jaswand flower etc. Prasad used to consist 5 types of seasonal fruits and Puri, aloo ki dheeli sabzi, Gobhi and bhindi ki sukhi sabziyaan with boondi raita. My father till date does all cooking for Prasad himself and doesn’t allow anyone to disturb him in the process. And a trip to our temple in the evening for the big aarti. It’s heartening to see how the entire city gets into an 11-day celebratory mode in Mumbai. After coming here I make sure I go with my family to see the visarjan jhankis with all kind of crazy music blaring. I haven’t yet been able to make the trip for darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja. Let’s see if this year turns out special for me.

Sneha Namanandi

Who doesn’t love dancing over the Visarjan songs!! As a kid, I used to be dragged by the people in my locality to dance and I used to love that too. Shaking my legs on those songs, back in my childhood, is one of the best memories of Ganesh Chaturthi. As a kid, I was fond of sweets. I used to repeatedly visit the mandal knowing that each time I went inside I would get the prasad (the modak) again and again. Now that I have grown up and become more health conscious I don’t do that as often as I used to but twice a day is a must😉

Garima Jain

During my childhood days, there used to be Ganpati in our society and I used to look forward to Aarti. And most of all I used to love Prasad, especially Moti Chur Laddoos. I would always take more than one saying it’s for my mother, father and my brother, but used to eat them all. I also used to love playing around with other children in my society. I think Ganesh Chaturthi is always a happy time for everyone.

Priya Banerjee

Technically not many as I didn’t grow up in India. But from what I remember it was more of a home event. Mom used to do the Ganesh puja at home and call over family friends for Prasad. Growing up in Canada I never got to experience Ganesh Chaturthi like people in Mumbai but then when I came to Mumbai a few years back I loved the way it’s celebrated! Most of my fun memories of this festival are from the recent years since I’ve started living here.

Tanya Gawdi

Having my whole family together for celebration and eating lots of sweets! Also every year the pandit would tell us the story of Ganpati and my imagination would just run while listening to it. This was my favourite thing about Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gaurang Bhat

Every year we get Ganpati and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at our house. My father does the puja. I remember my father was suffering from a slipped disk and he was not able to do the puja. That time, I had to do all the puja. The first time I did Ganesh visarjan and the experience inside the water while I was holding my Ganesh ji’s idol was mesmerizing. That experience was the amazing and beautiful memory of our Ganesh Ji. I wish everyone, a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and a very prosperous life. May you get all the delights in your life and may all your dreams come true.

Balraj Syal

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I always make a point to visit as many pandals in my locality and seek Bappa’s blessings. I have grown up watching Bollywood movies and I remember that I was always fascinated with Ganesha songs in the films and I and my brother used to merrily dance on it. I also once played a role of Lord Ganesha in my school drama, where, I won a prize and that was one of my first rewards. So I will always cherish that moment. These are small memories which are always fresh in our minds and hearts. Also through Free Press Journal, I would like to wish everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

Rupali Suri

My favourite childhood memory has to be “ukhdiche modak”. Prepared at home during Ganesh festival. I simply await this time to have it and relish it. Beside during these days, mom would cook delicious food for Lord Ganesha which I would eye on and simply wait for the bhog time to satisfy my gluttony. Lord Ganesha get so much spirit in the air, so much love. It’s one god, I like as he associates himself with good treats and enjoy eating and let others eat too. Hope I’m not sounding a glutton freak here. Nevertheless, I am fine with the tag just like how lord Ganesha is. Let’s all say in spirit. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ihana Dhillon

When we were kids it uses to be very exciting ritual to go visit Ganpati in different houses. I especially like the vibe of this festival the way people are in a festive mode and dancing on roads and positive vibes. My main charm use to be sweets specially Madak. I have been celebrating Ganpati with my friends from last few years. 3 years back I went to Versova beach for Visarjan and that was my 1st experience. I would love to visit Lalbaug if gets chance this year.

Angela Krislinzki

Ganesh Chaturthi is Mumbai’s favourite festival for a reason being a Mumbai girl I’ve grown up celebrating this festival. I love this festival because for a period of 10 days the streets of Mumbai turn into a street party, think singing, dancing to the beats of Nashik dhol, the copious inflow of delicious food and then how can I forget pandal hopping. Ganesh Chaturthi spreads love and harmony. It brings a feeling of oneness. I love meeting friends and family during Ganesh Chaturthi.