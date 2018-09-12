It is the time of the year when people gear up to welcome Lord Ganesha – the God of wisdom. The 11-day festival is filled with devotion, fun, and love. Despite their hectic schedule, a lot of Bollywood celebrities welcome ‘bappa’ to their home and seek his blessings, while most of them visit pandals including Lalbaugcha Raja, Andheri cha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbai cha Raja and Chinchpokli Chintamani, among others. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty host Ganesha every year at their home, while the Bachchan family visit Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Here’s a sneak peek at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by Bollywood celebrities.



