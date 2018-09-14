Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood bats for eco-friendly Ganpati celebration

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities vouched for eco-friendly celebration and urged everyone do the same. Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar hailed the eco-friendly celebration and said, “It is good that it has started now. It is better late than never.” “By taking eco-friendly steps, we are not doing any favour to anyone, but in turn, we are taking care of ourselves. This is really important,” he added.

He along with his mother paid obeisance to Lord Ganesha while bringing in the deity’s idol inside their home. Actor Sonu Sood who has been celebrating the festival for the last 18 years, encouraged everyone to go green on this occasion. While speaking to ANI he said that after the celebrations, the idols should be “immersed in an eco-friendly pond, in order to keep the environment safe.” Govinda, who was also seen celebrating the festival, said that he is praying to Lord Ganesha in order to not let any obstruction come in the way of him and his upcoming movie ‘Fryday’s success.

Meanwhile, actor Vivek Oberoi’ wife Priyanka Alva along with their family also paid their obeisance to Lord Ganesha, while singing spiritual ballads. Superstar Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita and Alvira Khan also welcomed a Ganesha idol at their home.

The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion – also called the Visarjan – of Lord Ganesha’s idol. Earlier in the day, actors like Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor shared their celebratory pictures of the occasion on social media.