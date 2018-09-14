Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: B-town flock to Antilla to celebrate Ganpati festival at Mukesh Ambani’s house; see pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: B-town flock to Antilla to celebrate Ganpati festival at Mukesh Ambani’s house; see pics

— By Asia News International | Sep 14, 2018 07:57 am
ganesh chaturthi 2018, ganesh chaturthi, Bollywood, B-town, Ganpati Festival, Ganesha, Mukesh Ambani's house, Bollywood celebs, Antilla,Photos by: Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: The who’s who of B-Town arrived at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilla to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor and others attended the event.

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Kareena and Karishma arrived at the event together. Kareena looked beautiful as she was seen wearing a knee-length yellow kurti with a gorgeous floor-grazing sharara and silk satin pink odhani. Karishma, on the other hand, wore a yellow salwar churidar. She matched it with a pair of earrings and a pair of juttis.

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

The perfectionist Aamir Khan who arrived alone wore a traditional white kurta and churidar pyjama with a contrasting black bundee. Bollywood’s stalwart Amitabh Bachchan who too arrived alone was looking simple yet elegant in a white kurta and pyjama with a shawl.

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan who is known to steal the show with his dapper look arrived in a black pathani kurta and pyjama set. The ‘master blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar and his family also made a glamorous entrance at the celebration. While Sachin was wearing a gold red kurta with golden embroidery all over it, his wife Anjali Tendulkar looked elegant in a green paithani silk saree with a blue border.

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

Photo By: Viral Bhayani

View this post on Instagram

 

When you and ur sister twin in the same colour unknowingly 😇💖#soulsisterforever👭 #ganpati

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge also joined the celebration. The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion – also called the Visarjan – of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

