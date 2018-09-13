Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan – Bollywood wishes Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all

Today, the entire world is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, people welcome Lord Ganesha at their home and worship for happiness and well-being. From aam aadmi to B-town celebs, everyone celebrates Ganesh festival with love, joy and enthusiasm.

In this 10 days long festival, Bollywood celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa at their home. Apart from that, many celebs visit Ganpati temples as well as pandals to get blessings of bappa. Hence, on the first day of Ganesh Festival, Bollywood celebs wish Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all on social media.

Let’s take a look:

T 2929 – Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 may lord Ganesha bless us all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/p4fpVbeLmx — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) September 13, 2018

Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness and all the good things in life 🙂 #GanpatiBappaMorya#goecofriendly pic.twitter.com/leia39G5il — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 13, 2018

Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music… Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy 🙂🎊 I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings!#GanpatiBappaMorya 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/HrxjazZc3B — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 12, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!