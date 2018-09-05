Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 10 Bollywood songs that perfectly capture the spirit of Ganeshotsav

It is the time of the year when we celebrate the birth of the elephant god Ganesha. The festival is a combination of love, joy, celebration, colours, music, and dance. The 10-day long festival begins on September 13 and concludes on September 23. It is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra – especially Mumbai – and parts of North and South India. Bollywood movies have a special place for Lord Ganesha and are a perfect staple to show what the city actually is. The festival has over the years become an inspiration for several popular songs. On the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi here are 10 songs that perfectly captures the flavour of the festival.

Aala re aala Ganesha – Daddy (2017)

The upcoming political crime drama ‘Daddy’ featuring Arjun Rampal is all set to release on September 8, 2017. The film portrays the true story of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who along with his friends form a gang after the shutdown of Mumbai’s textile mills in the 1970s. The makers of the film recently released a track ‘Aala re aala Ganesha…’ from the film. The song gives you a look at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Bappa – Banjo (2016)

The song from the movie Banjo is picturised on Riteish Deshmukh. The most creative part of the song is Lord Ganesha painted on the palms of Riteish. The fusion rock song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the beautiful lyrics is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film ‘Banjo’ is the directorial debut of the Marathi film-maker Ravi Jadhav.

Gajanana – Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The devotional song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh is from the movie Bajirao Mastani that features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The song was launched at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji sports complex in Pune with a giant human formation of a mosaic image of Lord Ganesha.

Ga Ga Ga Ganpati – ABCD (2013)

The song Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati) from the dance drama film ABCD is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Hard Kaur. The beautiful track with a western twist and a fantastic choreography is a treat to the eyes and ears. The film is a directorial debut of ace choreographer Remo D’souza.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath (2012)

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and is sung by Ajay with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been picturised on the Greek god Hrithik Roshan and the track praises the lord beautifully making you aware of the inner strength.

Jalwa – Wanted (2009)

The action film ‘Wanted’ is directed by Prabhu Deva and features Salman Khan in lead roles. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2009. The devotional cum foot-tapping number ‘Tera He Jalwa..’ was among the most successful tracks and had Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Prabhu Deva in a special appearance.

O My Friend Ganesha – My Friend Ganesha (2007)

The film is written and directed by Rajiv S Ruia and is about how Lord Ganesha becomes friend with 8-year-old and how they together resolve problems around and have a lot of fun. The song is extremely popular among the little ones and was a must play in every school function.

Mourya Re – Don (2006)

The song from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don’s remake starring Shah Rukh Khan is more of a visarjan song. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, the song ‘Mourya Re’ is a lively song that sets the festive mood. The soulful track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi – Viruddh (2005)

The Indian drama film ‘Virruddh… Family Comes First’ stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham and Anusha Dandekar in lead roles. The song ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and was scored by Ajay-Atul.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo – Vaastav (1999)

Sindoor Lal Chadayo from the 1999 movie Vaastav is a ‘must play’ on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival seems to be incomplete without listening to it. The song from Sanjay Dutt-starrer film fills spiritual vibes and captures the spirit of the festival in a true way. The music of the song is composed by Jatin-Lalit and is sung by Ravindra Sathe.