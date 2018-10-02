Gandhi Jayanti: Actors who effortlessly portrayed Gandhi on screen

“Father of the Nation”, “Baapu” there are lot of names which are used to refer Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings of non-violence and honesty, although are not followed by today’s generation, Film industry time and again have tried to keep the ideologies of Gandhi alive. We list some of the actors who have brilliantly donned Gandhi’s role in films and left an impact on viewers.

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in 1993’s Sardar. The movie was a depiction of the life of Gandhiji’s friend, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which was played by Paresh Rawal.

Naseeruddin Shah

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah portrayed the role of Gandhi in the movie Hey Ram. The movie was based on India’s partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by the Nathuram Godse.

Sir Ben Kingsley

Although Bollywood veterans such as Naseerudin Shah and Annu Kapoor had brilliantly played the role of Mahatma Gandhi, none of them has come even a bit close to Sir Ben Kingsley’s portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough’s 1982 biopic “Gandhi”. The movie won eight Oscars, including best actor golden statuette for Kingsley.

Dilip Prabhavalkar

Probably the most commercially successful film on Gandhi’s teachings, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was not only a stepping stone in Sanjay Dutt’s career but also made the whole nation notice how Gandhi’s teachings can be utilized in today’s world. Needless to say, the way Dilip Prabhavalkar donned the role of Mahatma Gandhi, it still brings smile on everyone’s face.

Darshan Jariwala

Produced by Anil Kapoor, The movie Gandhi, My Father came out in the year 2007 where Darshan Jariwala played the role of Gandhi along with Akshaye Khanna who played Gandhi’s son- Harilal.

Rajit Kapur

Rajit Kapur portrayal of Gandhi in Shyam Benegal’s ‘The Making of the Mahatma’, he was not only applauded by critics and audience but also led him to several awards and accolades.