Game Over: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Game Over

Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Gurleen Chopra, Prasad Shikhre, Arham Abbasi, Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, Praveshika Chouhan, Rakesh Bedi

Director: Paresh Vinodray Savani

Rating: * ½

This film billed as an ‘Erotic Suspense Thriller’ directed by Paresh Vinodray Savani is about a bold and beautiful Con Girl, Sanaaya Savitri (Gurleen Chopra) entrapped in the Game of Life. She is the one preying on older men, but the repercussions leave her winded and her attempt to go to the next level gets thwarted every time. To get to the finish becomes the challenge and the slanted narrative is mainly about her attempts to thwart the forces hindering her ascendancy.

We’ve seen this kind of a plot being laid out a thousand times. There’s nothing new here to interest a jaded audience and the performances are unlikely to make you sit up and take notice either. The writing is vainglorious, unable to make any coherence or appear leastways plausible.

Despite the stalwart talent like Rajesh Sharma, playing a widower billionaire and Yashpal Sharma as Pandurang Kadam, the film fails to make any head-way in terms of entertainment value or receptivity. This is merely a corrupted attempt to score with the ‘B’ circuit audience. Multiplexes are sure to shun it out of the theatres.