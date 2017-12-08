Game of Thrones actress confirms final season won’t air until 2019
Washington D.C: Seems like the worst fears of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ fans have been confirmed as its eighth and final season will not premiere until 2019.
Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, has confirmed that the eighth and final season will not premiere until 2019. The 21-year-old English actress stated that eight season of ‘Game of Thrones’ “comes out in 2019,” while adding that there is “six or seven months left” to its filming, reports contactmusic.com.
According to reports, the eighth and final season, which will have just six episodes, would be as long as a feature film.
On work front, Turner, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Joe Jonas, will next be seen as young Jean Grey in ‘X-Men: The Dark Phoenix,’ which is scheduled to hit the the theatres in November 2018.