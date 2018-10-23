Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to release on June 5, 2020
Washington D.C.: ‘Wonder Woman’ fans will have to wait a little longer for the much anticipated sequel of the film. Release of Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has been postponed by seven months. The flick – which was earlier slated to release on November 1, 2019 – will now come out on June 5, 2020.
The ‘Furious 7’ star took to social media to reveal the news, writing, “Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, said, “We had tremendous success releasing the first ‘Wonder Woman’ film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”
‘Wonder Woman’ was one of 2017’s biggest success stories that received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. The sequel reunites Gadot with director Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise in the follow-up.