Gal Gadot to receive #SeeHer Award

Gal Gadot will be honoured with #SeeHer award at the annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The actor will be presented with the honour by her “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins at the ceremony on January 18 next month, said a statement posted on the award’s official website.

The #SeeHer award recognises a woman that pushes boundaries and changes stereotypes in entertainment to accurately portray women. Spearheaded by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the #SeeHer movement aim to accurately portray all women and girls in media by 2020.”We’re honoured to recognise Gal this year with the second annual #SeeHer Award,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice in the statement.

“Not only was she able to challenge stereotypes in film and find success by starring in one of the biggest blockbusters this year, she also used that success to shine a light on her own industry, and push the boundaries on gender equality in real life,” he added. Viola Davis was the recipient of the honour for the year 2016.