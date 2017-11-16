Gal Gadot confirms Brett Ratner won’t be involved with ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel

New York [U.S.A]: The Princess of Themyscira has finally won a hard fought battle with the evil of Hollywood.

Gal Gadot who portrays the role of ‘Wonder Woman’ in DC Extended Universe, has confirmed that producer Brett Ratner won’t be involved with the highly-anticipated sequel of the ‘Wonder Woman 2’, reports Page Six.

A few days ago, Gadot said that she would not agree to do the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out (of his financing deal) and gets rid of him.

Ratner helped in producing the first ‘Wonder Woman’ movie as part of a co-financing deal with Warner Bros. through his production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which will reap a fair chunk of the profits thanks to the film’s success.

Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

Gadot has been pretty vocal about workplace harassment that has become the talking point of Hollywood ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal came to light.

In an interview with a leading news channel, Gal confirmed that it wasn’t just her who did not want to work with Brett but her thoughts were in sync with the entire team of Wonder Woman.

Gadot is all set to reprise her character of ‘Wonder Woman’ in the upcoming movie ‘Justice League’, alongside Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on November 17.