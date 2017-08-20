Fun Quiz! Guess the Bollywood songs from their hilarious English translations

We cannot imagine a Bollywood movies without a song, it’s like a soul of the movie. Many movies like Jagga Jasoos, Om Shanti Om are made in a manner that where a part of the story is revealed in form of a song.

Did you ever try thinking how his lyrics would sound like if the songs were sung in English? Well, think. We decided to bring together all our favourite Bollywood songs and translate them. Let’s see many of these you can guess. Keep score, and comment below.

1.Sometimes in my heart, there comes a thought, as if you were made only for me…

2.One hot teacup and somebody to serve it…

3.This friendship, we shall never break, we could give up our lives for the companionship’s sake…

4.Use your heart to light your smoke dear, the heart is full of fire..

5.Here comes oily Jasmine secretly and alone, after taking shot

6.The attack of your eyes like the hunt of a tiger. Your beauty is smokey like a burning cigar. The intoxication of your love sometimes hits sometimes misses. Your love love love

7.Sometimes we match like a saree and its lining. Sometimes I leave my heart, sometimes I catch it.

8.Lakhs of gold bombshells, Lakhs of gold bombshells, Eyes keep looking at them Eyes keep looking at them

9.Innocent good girl open your heart’s window of love,Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa

10.Oh my beloved My beloved when you made eye contacts With me first time, it was really fun With full spirit, into my arms You came, it was really fun