Fully Filmi Families: 15 Bollywood relations you didn’t know about

As we know, Bollywood is full of filmi family. There is the Kapoor khandaan, the Kapoors, the Chopras, the Johars and the Bhatts, But, did you know that a lot of them are actually related to each other.
Here we brings you some unknown relationships that exist in Bollywood. We sure that you had no clue about some of them
15 Bollywood relations you didn’t know about
-
Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar
Sharaddha Kapoor is the grand niece of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Shraddha’s grandfather is a cousin of Mangeshkar.
1
-
Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi
Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi’s mother are siblings.
2
-
Sonakshi Sinha and Pooja Ruparel
Sonakshi Sinha’s grandmother and Pooja Ruparel’s (Chutki of DDLJ fame) grandmother are sisters.
3
-
Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor
Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandfather are siblings. They are second cousins.
4
-
Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra
The two famous directors, Karan and Aditya, are first cousins. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar and Aditya’s father Yash Chopra are siblings.
5
-
Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan are also first cousins. Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani is Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's maternal aunt.
6
-
Tabu and Sabana Azmi
Tabu’s father Jamal Hashmi is the brother of Shabana Azmi
7
-
Amrita Rao and Guru Dutt
Amrita Rao is related to legendary actor Guru Dutt. Rao’s grandfather and Guru Dutt were second cousin.
8
-
Kunal Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan
Kunal Kapoor is married to Naina Bachchan, who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s big brother Ajitabh.
9
-
Abhishek Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor
Abhishek’s mother and Tusshar’s father Jeetendra are siblings.
10
-
Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan
Singer and actor Ali Zafar is distantly related to Aamir Khan. Ali’s father-in-law’s cousin’s mother and Aamir’s mother are cousins.
11
-
Sharman Joshi and Prem Chopra
Sharman Joshi is a son-in-law of the great actor Prem Chopra. Sharman is married to Chopra’s daughter Prerna Chopra
12
-
Akshay Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi
Akshay and Vivek are first cousins. Akshay is a son of Suresh Oberoi’s brother Krishan Oberoi.
13
-
Vidya Balan and Priyamani
Actor Vidya Balan is second cousin of South famous actress Priyamani. Vidya’s father and Priyamani’s father are first cousins.
14
-
Kajol and Rani Mukherjee
Actress Kajol and Rani Mukherjee are second cousins. Kajol’s father and Rani’s father are cousins.
15