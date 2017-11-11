‘Fukrey Returns’ with its trailer on November 13

New Delhi: After releasing its teaser and posters, the ‘Fukrey’ gang is back with a bang to unveil its trailer on November 13.

The makers have released quirky video clips to reveal the launch date of the trailer.

This time they are going wilder, crazier, and more bizarre than ever before.

After spreading their craziness in 2013, Choocha, Hunny, Zafar and Lali have come back in their wildest avatars.

The clips showcase the wild avatars of the Fukrey and promise yet another jugaadu journey filled with adventures.

In the videos, Choocha is doing something really weird and bizarre, whereas Hunny goes wild with his moves along with Lali, who has reached a new level of craziness.

The film is anticipated to be funniest and the quirkiest movie of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.

‘Fukrey Returns’ has been creating immense buzz for its quirky teaser which gives a stomach – aching laugh unveiling the plot of the film.

The posters give further insights to film with the lottery tickets flying around and the presence of animals, creating curiosity amongst the audience. With the tagline, ‘Isse déjà – choo Kehte hai’, the audience is waiting to see what the trailer would offer.

The movie will once again bring back the hit cast of its original – Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Priya Anand besides others playing pivotal roles.

The film, which is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is all set to hit the theaters on December 15.