Fukrey Returns trailer: The madcap gang is back, and will make you laugh out loud

The trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ is here and is ready to take us on a laugh riot, one more time. We meet Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh) and Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) after four years and nothing in their lives seem to have changed. Bholi Punjaban is out for revenge while the aforementioned quartet is still as Fukrey as before. The 2013 film ‘Fukrey’ chronicled the story of four friends who came together to make easy money. But the sequel will serve us with some more madness.
As we see in the trailer, Varun Sharma aka Choocha has started seeing the future and calls it “Deja Choo” (because Choocha is getting the feeling, deja vu becomes deja choo). But trouble begins with Richa Chadha aka Bholi Panjaban who is freshly out of jail. ‘Fukrey Returns’ trailer shows us how these boys get into some uninvited trouble and eventually get out of it.
‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. ‘Fukrey Returns’ will release on December 15.