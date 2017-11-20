Fukrey Returns new song Peh Gaya Khalara: Fukra boys bring ‘Wedding Season’ with Punjabi swag

Fukrey Returns new song Peh Gaya Khalara has been released and we must say that the Fukra boys Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal bring in wedding season with their Punjabi swag. Well, the song also features Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh.

Watch Peh Gaya Khalara song here:

The song is a Punjabi wedding song which has been shot on beautiful beach locations. The Fukra boys and beautiful ladies are seen dancing in their beautiful traditional Indian outfits. Peh Gaya Khalara’s beats are catchy and more engaging.

Peh Gaya Khalara has been sung by Divya Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Akasa Singh and Akanksha Bhandari. Their voice brings out freshness despite knowing that same kind of beat we have had heard before. Punjabi lyrics of Aditya Sharma and music of Azeem Dayani make this song peppier and tap worthy.

Fukrey Returns’ earlier released song Mehboob has already become hit among the masses. And this new song Peh Gaya Khalara seems to be yet another successful addition to the album.

Fukrey Returns also stars Richa Chaddha as Bholi Punjaban. The film has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and it is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15.