‘Fukrey Returns’ mints over Rs 8 crore on opening day at box office

Mumbai: “Fukrey Returns“, a sequel to the 2013 movie “Fukrey”, has registered an opening day collection of Rs 8.10 crore. The comedy film, which opened in India on Friday, features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The box office numbers were shared with IANS by the film’s publicist via a statement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film saying: “This seems to be the year of ‘laughathons’. Comedies are making the audience laugh in theatres and the audience is making the distributors laugh all the way to the bank.”

This seem to be the year of laughathons… Comedies are making the audience laugh in theatres and the audience is making the distributors laugh all the way to the bank… The PHENOMENAL biz of #FukreyReturns proves it… Get ready to be surprised when Fri figures emerge. 👍👍👍

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2017

“The phenomenal business of ‘Fukrey Returns’ proves it.”

Pulkit also tweeted: “Thank you all for all the love showered on ‘Fukrey Returns’! Keep it pouring people! Love you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, “Fukrey Returns” has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.