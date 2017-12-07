‘Fukrey Returns’ is fast-paced with lot of action, says Ali Fazal

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal says the upcoming film “Fukrey Returns” will be action-packed and fast-paced as compared to its first instalment — “Fukrey”.

“‘Fukrey’ released three years ago and many things have changed since then. My role will be far more interesting this time around and that was one of the first questions I asked my director (Mrighdeep Singh Lamba) as my character was boring in the first film, so I discussed the character graph with him in detail and understood the development of my character in ‘Fukrey Returns’,” Ali said in a statement.

“This time, the story is fast-paced and there’s a lot of action. ‘Fukrey’ took time to introduce characters, now the audience know more about us so this time it’s ten notches up,” he added.

“Fukrey Returns” also features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is scheduled to release on Friday.