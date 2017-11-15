Fukrey Return Mehbooba song: Four fukras back with bang with this 80’s songs
Mumbai: The maker have released the first songs ‘Mehbooba’ stars the four fukras in the film, Pulkit Sharma, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal.
The songs is composed and recreated by Prem & hardeep and sung by Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai. Mehbooba is a club song but in between it made a mixture of 1977, Dharam Veer song ‘O Meri Mehbooba’ stars Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman. The original song was sung by legend Mohd Rafi.
The new song of Fukrey Return given good mixture and has work well in the favour of the song but it failed to leave impact of magic of original song.
Fukrey Return is sequel of 2013 Fukrey also stars Pankaj Tripathii, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Richa Chadha. The film slated to hit theatre on December 15, 2017.
