Fukrey is special to Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is currently shooting for Fukrey 2, a sequel to Fukrey says the 2013 comedy entertainer will always remain one of his “most special films”. “Fukrey will always remain one of my most special films. Shooting for the sequel now in Delhi has been so amazing,” Pulkit Samrat said in a statement.

“We have had such a lot of fun, reminiscing the memories of our last shoot together and also making newer memories this time around,” added the actor, who has also appeared in films like Bittoo Boss, Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re and Junooniyat.

FUKREY was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and also featured Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand in the lead roles. Set in Delhi, Fukrey chronicled the story of four friends who come together to make easy money.