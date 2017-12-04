Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and others to start a restaurant named ‘Lukkhas’

Now show due restraint and dignity The on-going election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly has seen a ‘new’ Rahul Gandhi resort to some old and hackneyed…

Don’t allow promoters with NPAs to return IN sorting out a crisis of this order, a few first principles should be clear and the one that says…

Alternate narrative is still missing AS the Gujarat elections are at the door-step to be followed by similar exercises in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and…

GDP growth up but too early to celebrate As people, there is an uncanny predictability about the way we, especially the middle class, react to peaks and troughs…