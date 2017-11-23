From Zaheer-Sagarika to Sharmila-Pataudi, the love affair between Cricket and Bollywood

Indian Cricketer Zaheer Khan on Thursady got marriged to ‘Chak De! India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge in a private affair. The news should come as no surprise as Bollywood and cricket go back a long way when it comes to link-ups and romances and, in some cases, weddings as well. There have been numerous affairs between people from the two professions, and a few have managed to awaken a great deal of media curiosity owing to the glamour factor. Here’s a closer look at the cricket-Bollywood love affair.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Former India pace spearhead and Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan on Thursday tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. Zaheer-Sagarika married in this morning and opted for court marriage. The couple kept it quite simple yet beautiful and it makes both of them appear even more down to earth.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

One of the most talked about affairs between an actress and cricketer was the fabulous pair of Bollywood diva Sharmila Tagore and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. This couple is believed to have ushered in the tradition of cricketer-actress pairs. They were introduced through common friends and fell in love, which received some objections by both their families. However, they overcome all obstacles and were blessed with three kids. The couple remained together until the death of Mansoor Ali Khan in 2011.

Neena Gupta and Viv Richards

Award-winning actress Neena Gupta and West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards’ affair drew much controversy. Vivian was already married when they both got involved in a relationship but their affair did not culminate into marriage and they separated their paths. Neena and Vivian are blessed with a love child named Masaba. Masaba has earned some fame as a fashion designer and is married to Madhu Mantena Varma, an Indian film producer and entrepreneur.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin

One of the most stirring Page 3 gossips during the 90s was that of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin and Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani. At that time, Azhar was married with two sons and their affair affected his marriage. He went on to marry Sangeeta, divorcing his wife. This cricketer-actress pair was together for about fourteen years but in 2010, both parted ways.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, first met on the sets of a shampoo ad and clicked instantly. After that, they have been seen together off the field on many occasions. Anushka and Virat have been supportive of each other when situation demanded it. Although the couple do not have any marriage plans in the near future, but their affair is surely creating some speculations. Time will tell where this relationship leads to, but as of now they are one of the most glamorous couples around.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Actress Geeta Basra and famous spinner of the Indian cricket team Harbhajan Singh evaded all questions about their relationship by quoting the popular phrase ‘just good friends’. However, they eventually admitted being more than just friends, and the affair went on and off for quite some time, before it culminated into marriage. Few months ago, the spinner and his wife were blessed with a daughter, Hinaya Heer.

Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma/Deepika Padukone/Hazel Keech

Indian all-rounder was the luckiest of all. Yuvraj dated actress Kim Sharma for a while before differences led to their split. He then shifted focus to Deepika Padukone who then was trying to get a foothold in Bollywood. Yuvi got dumped by Deepika as she got close to Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of their film. After battling cancer, Yuvi met and grew fond of actress Hazel Keech to whom he got married. Kim Sharma got married to Ali Punjani, a wealthy businessman whereas Deepika is currently the number one actress of B-town and is going steady with actor Ranveer Singh.

Amrita Singha and Ravi Shastri

The flamboyant Indian cricketer of the 80s and early 90s, Ravi Shastri was a hot favourite among girls. Ravi is speculated to have had an affair with actress Amrita Singh who worked in films like ‘Betaab’ and ‘Mard’. Their affair became the talk of tinsel town with pictures splashed on top magazine covers. However, their affair went kaput as Amrita apparently started dating Vinod Khanna before marrying Saif Ali Khan whereas Ravi Shastri got married to Ritu Singh.

Nagma and Sourav Ganguly

The Prince of Kolkata and former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly, was at the peak of his career when he was linked to actress Nagma. He was alleged to have been having an affair secretly despite being married to his childhood sweetheart Dona. It was reported that they both met in London in 1999 and were seen together often, including a visit to a temple in 2000 which sparked off rumours of the couple secretly tying the knot. However, the gossip soon faded away and Sourav was back to his cricketing ways.

Anju Mahendru and Garry Sobers



The West Indian all-rounder great Sir Garry Sobers met Anju Mahendru during one of his official tours to India in 1966-67. At one of the do’s, cupid struck and both started to see each other. The actress was still a struggler in Bollywood but grew famous after she was linked to the former West Indian captain. The couple fell apart as it was reported that Anju’s parents were averse to their daughter marrying a black.