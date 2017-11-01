From the sets: Kangana Ranaut’s look as Rani Lakshmibai in ‘Manikarnika’ is a treat to watch

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika, which is based on the life of iconic queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai. And guess what, we recently came across with some amazing on-set pictures of the actress in which she is looking regal as Rani Lakshmibai.

Well, the onset pictures of Kangana from the film Manikarnika have gone viral on social networking sites.

In the pictures, we can see Kangana looking extremely beautiful and royal in pristine white regal costume, a golden turban and a sword in her hands. Needless to say, Kangana is literally looking like a royal queen. After all, for this role, Kangana has learnt sword-fighting, horse-riding. Moreover, Queen actress will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Tripathi, who will play loyal warrior Kashibai.

Manikarnika is directed by Krish and is slated to release on April 27, 2018.