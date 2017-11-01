From the sets: Kangana Ranaut’s look as Rani Lakshmibai in ‘Manikarnika’ is a treat to watch
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika, which is based on the life of iconic queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai. And guess what, we recently came across with some amazing on-set pictures of the actress in which she is looking regal as Rani Lakshmibai.
Well, the onset pictures of Kangana from the film Manikarnika have gone viral on social networking sites.
In the pictures, we can see Kangana looking extremely beautiful and royal in pristine white regal costume, a golden turban and a sword in her hands. Needless to say, Kangana is literally looking like a royal queen. After all, for this role, Kangana has learnt sword-fighting, horse-riding. Moreover, Queen actress will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Tripathi, who will play loyal warrior Kashibai.
Manikarnika is directed by Krish and is slated to release on April 27, 2018.
JUST ARRIVED
- As promised to Vijender Singh, Rahul Gandhi posts pictures practicing martial art; check them out
- Centre announces Rs 200 crore for North East flood relief
- Deepika Padukone seeks to brush away ‘Padmavati’ remuneration matter
- Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP attacks Arun Jaitley over ease of doing business rankings
- Manhattan attack: Donald Trump orders extreme vetting of foreign nationals after terror attack
EDITOR’S PICK
Donald Trump: A lame duck in Washington?
Yet to complete a year in office, the US President Donald Trump may have already become a lame duck. Given…
Beyond the ban on cattle slaughter
The increase in the population of economically unviable cattle is a sure threat not only to the dairy economy but…
Gujarat elections 2017: BJP’s biggest challenge yet
Will the PM’s 12-year track record as chief minister, Gujarati pride, Amit Shah’s organizational skills and an attenuated Congress compensate…
Linking Aadhaar: Strike a balance
At one level, the Modi Government’s insistence on linking Aadhaar card to more and more services and schemes, including bank…
Equities touch record high sans fundamentals
Equity market is a vague indicator of economic fundamentals in the short run. In the long-term, stock market has reasonable…