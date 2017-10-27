Free Press Journal
From sitting on books to Sunny-Dimple video: 5 times Twitterati trolled Twinkle Khanna

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 27, 2017 12:52 pm
Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs Funny Bones, has done a photoshoot for Vogue India, which has come under Internet scrutiny.

The actress-turned-author writes a column for leading daily, has been trolled for sitting on a pile of books resting a foot on the stool. Twitterati trolled Khanna by saying, “such a shame to sit on the books with footwear”, and flooded the picture she tweeted on Tuesday. Twinkle shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote in caption, “I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them.”

Another wrote, You don’t put shoes on books. You just don’t, no matter what your outrage meter might be! It’s a question of respect.…

On this tweet Twinkle Khanna replied, I guess some people can’t see let alone read-it’s clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind:)

This is not first where Twinkle Khanna has been trolled. Here are some other instances

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s video viral
Some days back the video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia video went viral on social media. The duo was seen sitting on a bench holding hands at London. The video was first posted by Kamaal R Khan and went viral soon. Shocking news was that, Dharmendra liked the tweet. But on the other hand, Akshay and Twinkle were trolled.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha controversy
Akshay Kumar’s recent super hit film, ‘Toilet Prem Katha’ was loved by the audience. During the promotion Akshay explained about the importance of Toilet to fans. During those days, a man was littering at the Juhu and Mrs funnybones captured that in a camera and posted it on her Twitter account. After the posting, the pictures trolled on Internet. People asked, in case instead a man if women was there, would they have posted such type of pics on social media.

Salman fans troll Twinkle for taking a dig at him

Salman Khan fans also trolled Twinkle Khanna after she took a dig at Salman Khan. Twinkle had tweet saying, When your editor wants you to round up a convoluted year and all your brain wants to do is go HoHoHo:). Twitterati trolled her by saying, “Flop Ki Queen”.

Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi meeting controversy
Twinkle Khanna on social media thanks to her book and her awesome sense of humour, has carved herself a reputation for being hilarious but blatantly honest at the same time. A tweet on Twitter said, Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell

On this Twinkle Khanna replied, Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is married to Akshay Kumar. They are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara.

