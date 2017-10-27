From sitting on books to Sunny-Dimple video: 5 times Twitterati trolled Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs Funny Bones, has done a photoshoot for Vogue India, which has come under Internet scrutiny.

The actress-turned-author writes a column for leading daily, has been trolled for sitting on a pile of books resting a foot on the stool. Twitterati trolled Khanna by saying, “such a shame to sit on the books with footwear”, and flooded the picture she tweeted on Tuesday. Twinkle shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote in caption, “I have no qualms with sitting on books, sleeping next to them or even keeping a pile in the bathroom to read regularly-The God of Wisdom visits you when you read books not worship them.”

Sometimes I get to do this as well- like the Madonna song ‘Strike a pose -Vogue, Vogue Vogue!’ @VOGUEIndia pic.twitter.com/bXDTY01hnQ

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017



Another wrote, You don’t put shoes on books. You just don’t, no matter what your outrage meter might be! It’s a question of respect.…

You don’t put shoes on books. You just don’t, no matter what your outrage meter might be! It’s a question of respect…. https://t.co/qnyMqqNM1b — Seema Sirohi (@seemasirohi) October 24, 2017



On this tweet Twinkle Khanna replied, I guess some people can’t see let alone read-it’s clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind:)

I guess some people can’t see let alone read-it’s clear in the picture and the caption that my foot is on a stool-Blind leading the blind:) https://t.co/uqVI3jIW6e — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 24, 2017



This is not first where Twinkle Khanna has been trolled. Here are some other instances

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s video viral

Some days back the video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia video went viral on social media. The duo was seen sitting on a bench holding hands at London. The video was first posted by Kamaal R Khan and went viral soon. Shocking news was that, Dharmendra liked the tweet. But on the other hand, Akshay and Twinkle were trolled.

#BreakingNews : Canadian Akshay Kumar’s “Saas” Dimple Kapadia spotted with Hunk Sunny Deol pic.twitter.com/12f1rKeN0K — Canadian Deshbhakt (@FlopAkshayKumar) September 27, 2017



Toilet Ek Prem Katha controversy

Akshay Kumar’s recent super hit film, ‘Toilet Prem Katha’ was loved by the audience. During the promotion Akshay explained about the importance of Toilet to fans. During those days, a man was littering at the Juhu and Mrs funnybones captured that in a camera and posted it on her Twitter account. After the posting, the pictures trolled on Internet. People asked, in case instead a man if women was there, would they have posted such type of pics on social media.

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017



Oh no! @mrsfunnybones‘ walk was fouled even after her husband eradicated the problem of open defecation in his movie https://t.co/dbbHjo5L1V — Arré (@ArreTweets) August 19, 2017



He can afford to go’drinking with friends’but can’t pay 2use a toilet or buy cup of tea in a place which has one? #GetUrHeadOutOfTheCrapper https://t.co/fRUqeWXTmk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017



Salman fans troll Twinkle for taking a dig at him

Salman Khan fans also trolled Twinkle Khanna after she took a dig at Salman Khan. Twinkle had tweet saying, When your editor wants you to round up a convoluted year and all your brain wants to do is go HoHoHo:). Twitterati trolled her by saying, “Flop Ki Queen”.

When your editor wants you to round up a convoluted year and all your brain wants to do is go HoHoHo:) https://t.co/Mo2wVCGuzc pic.twitter.com/tRW3Ckeg5H — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

Akshay Kumar and Narendra Modi meeting controversy

Twinkle Khanna on social media thanks to her book and her awesome sense of humour, has carved herself a reputation for being hilarious but blatantly honest at the same time. A tweet on Twitter said, Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell

Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces in ToI while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell pic.twitter.com/1f39kJfDZL — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) May 9, 2017



On this Twinkle Khanna replied, Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies

Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies https://t.co/PwvKH0zwl3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 10, 2017



Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is married to Akshay Kumar. They are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and 5-year-old Nitara.