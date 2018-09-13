The latest buzz on Television is about the upcoming season 12 of Bigg Boss, which is going to kick-start on September 16. The premiere of the show will once again be led by host Salman Khan, who will introduce and welcome the contestants on the show. With ‘Vichitra Jodis’ as concept, the 12th edition of the show is set to feature contestants in pairs.

The buzz of Bigg Boss 12 reminds us of the previous season, which got highly popular due to the interesting and popular contestants. The last season was high on TRP’s, and the contestants got widely popular after their stint in the Bigg Boss house. But are you aware, what they are doing at present. If not, read on to find out.

Sabyasachi Satpathy

Do you remember Sabyasachi Satpathy, the one whose exit brought tears in everyone’s eyes? He was popular for his kind behaviour and cooking skills, through which he won everyone’s heart. At present, reports claim that he is going to have his own show on television. He is planning to introduce a gay swayamvar TV show. The reality show will be on the lines of popular shows like ‘Rakhi Ka Swayamvar’ and ‘Rahul Dulhania Le Jayega’, but the partners will be gay.

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma, the handsome guy who was always scolded by Salman Khan for his foolish behaviour, is currently busy for shooting of his upcoming web series. He was last seen in ‘Laal Ishq’ and is going to play a boxer in the upcoming web series ‘Puncch Beat’.

Vikas Gupta

After completing Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta immediately signed up for ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, he got injured while shooting for the show and reports claimed that he departed from the show due to that. The show will be aired on television next year in January and Vikas will be part of it. At, present he is admitted in the hospital for treatment.

Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary entertained everyone with her dance skills on the show last year along with some bitter fights. Known for her traditional look, she has completely got a new makeover and now adores a fashionable look. She appeared in Bollywood film ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and Veere ki Wedding’, where she had dance sequences.

Jyoti Kumari





Remember the innocent girl from Bihar- Jyoti Kumari. The girl who was preparing for UPSE and is now all set to make a career in showbiz. She had a small tenure in Bigg Boss season last year.

Akash Dadlani







Akash Dadlani, who entertained everyone with his rapping skills and irritated everyone with his behavior, is a well-known character from last season. He is all geared up for his first music video ‘Bang Bang’. The song tells the story of everyone who goes through struggle and emerges a winner.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who was the runner up of the last year season, has a great popularity among people. Reports claim that she is going to be part of ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, which is an upcoming show of Ekta Kapoor. While the news is not confirmed, the actress has not denied the reports. Moreover, Hina is continuing with her fitness regime and she recently also went to London on a family vacation.

Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani, was the gentlemen of Bigg Boss 12 and was admired for his gentle behavior. Reports are rife that he is going to be part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ and will play the role of Mr. Bajaj. However, there are no confirmation about the same.

Shilpa Shinde

Finally, let’s talk about winner Shilpa Shinde. She is not involved in any projects at present but she is set to appear on the premier episode of Bigg Boss 12.