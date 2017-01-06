From Modi to Demonetisation songs: Our top YouTube picks!

It has been more than a month since Narendra Modi has announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. With people struggling to manage daily life with the available cash there are some YouTubers who are dedicatedly working to make you ROFL.

With various viral video on Demonetisation, YouTube is abuzz with videos that are spin-offs around popular movie spoofs and others. Check them out.

Here’s a video by AIB that shows people from different parts of the society give their scoop on ‘note-ban’.

This spoof on already controversial movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil titled ‘Ae Bill Hai Mushkil’ shows the similarity between the movie characters and note ban.

With demonetisation being the talk of the country Indian rapper Baba Sehgal decided to contribute something and guess what he has come up with a song titled ‘ATM’.

Here’s another track by Sehgal on ‘black money’.

Here’s the spoofed version of the iconic movie Saudagar that was directed by Subhash Ghai.

The popular movie ‘A Wednesday’ wherein a police commissioner recounts the case of a bomb scare in Mumbai. Here’s the movie’s spoof on demonetisation. It is as interesting as the original one.

Here’s another spoof of the 2007 hit film Chak De! India.

Hope you enjoyed it!