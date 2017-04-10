From Lord Ram to Bollywood

He became a household name after his successful stint on TV as Lord Ram and now Gurmeet Choudhary is trying to make a mark in Bollywood, which he says is difficult but not impossible. “It is difficult but it is not impossible to make a foothold in the film industry. It is difficult to get the kind of work you want to do. It is difficult to reach this far especially when you are not from a film family. But I have come a long way from being no one to doing television shows to films,” he said.

“The positive thing is the film industry is helpful to those who are talented and grounded. I am a small-town boy who first did television and now doing films. There are so many who want to get into acting but don’t get opportunities. I feel privileged” Gurmeet added.

After starring in hit shows like ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Punar Vivah’, Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with ‘Khamoshiyan’and the recently released ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana’.

Gurmeet enjoyed immense success while doing TV but none of his films have been a hit. “I was sad as I thought those films were good. But fortunately my work was appreciated. The best part is I am getting work” Gurmeet said.

The 33-year-old actor isn’t keen on returning to television and to do daily soaps that brought him name and fame. “I can’t do daily soaps. I don’t mind doing series but it has to be interesting and different. I have done all kinds of shows from romantic to mythology to family and reality shows. It would be wrong to say that I will not do television ever as it depends on the content of the show” he said.