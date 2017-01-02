From ‘Koffee Shots’ to steamy conversations, Sidharth and Jacqueline are sassy and fun on Koffee with Karan

2017 has begun on a truly steamy note. After Shahid and Mira Kapoor, get ready to turn up the heat with the handsome Sidharth Malhotra and gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez, who are set to appear on Koffee with Karan this Sunday.

The two are candid and unabashed while facing Karan’s questions about their budding ‘friendship’ and lots more! From fielding questions about Alia Bhatt to being the ‘booty’ that gets ‘beat’ to ‘warming’ Jacqueline up – Sidharth’s naughty secrets come tumbling out!

Jacqueline adds to the steamy equation as she playfully flirts with Sidharth – asking him to marry her in French at one point, leading to comical consequences! Karan is left rolling with laughter as the two actors continue with their hilarious antics making this one of the spiciest episodes to look out for on this season of Koffee with Karan.