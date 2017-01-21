From Kai Po Che to MS Dhoni Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32

The MS Dhoni biopic starrer Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32 today. ‘Kai Po Che’ to ‘MS Dhoni’ biopic has been Sushant’s journey so far. In 2013, he debuted in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che’, for which he received critical acclaim as well as three best male debut awards.

“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, the biopic on India’s star skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a super hit movie. He was lauded for his performance as the cricketer, and fans of Dhoni as well as the actors have praised him for his performance. The movie netted Rs 66 crore on its opening weekend at the Indian box office. But he was a bit upset because he was not awarded as best actor award by Filmfare.

He also worked in ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘PK’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘MS Dhoni: the Untold Story’.

Before getting in Bollywood, From 2009 to 2011 he was working in a daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in a lead role with Ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The show was loved by audience very much.

Sushant broke-up with his longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in May. After that it was rumour that he had an affair with ‘Raabta’ co-actors Kriti Sanon.

Yet both the actors had not confirmed the news about their relationship, but Kriti Sanon broken her silence said “Had enough… As much as we like and respect each other as co-stars, there is absolutely no truth to these baseless manufactured stories! Thanks,”

Here we bring you some of his dancing skill which he has posted on his official Instagram account. In the video he has danced with Jacqueline Fernandez, the video also had clippings of his backstage rehearsals for the award shows.

