From getting an IT job offer to becoming breakout star, Vicky Kaushal reveals how he made his parents proud

Vicky Kaushal, the star of 2018, is definitely living the dream. Ever since Masaan days to now becoming the breakout star, Vicky Kaushal is hustling hard now more than ever. The actor has already starred two Netflix movies, worked in two blockbusters Raazi and Sanju this year and starred in romance drama Manmarziyaan. With five releases this year, the actor is not stopping anytime soon.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up about how he entered films as his father was a stunt director. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, he revealed how he got a job offer at an IT firm but he pursued his dreams of acting. “During college, I decided to interview for an IT job just for the thrill of it. I wanted to experience the ‘nervousness’–wearing a tie & showing your resumé. I already knew that I wasn’t going into that profession, even when I got a job offer. My dad’s an action director & despite his hope that ‘Kaushal parivar ka chirag’ will get a 9-5 job with stability— I announced that I wanted to be an actor. But, I didn’t know struggle like my father had. He went into films to survive.

When my mom married him – they lived in a small room, with a chattai & a chair. My father built everything from there. It wasn’t easy – he had to hunt for our next meal. So he made sure to let us know where each piece of furniture came from. That’s why when I told him I wanted to act – he said be sure. Acting as a profession couldn’t be a ‘?’ for me. I needed to put 120% & not have a back up waiting. So I tore up that offer letter from the job & set out for auditions.”

Vicky further talked about how his first audition was but he kept giving auditions even after his first one was bad. “My 1st one was horrifying. It was for a small role & I realised how far from everything I was. On my way home, I was like ‘Vicky, ab toh tune job letter bhi phaad diya!’I was afraid, but I literally couldn’t give up. So the next day, I set off to more auditions. I even started theatre & evolved as an actor. I wanted to learn the practicality.”

He further added how his father was proud of him after watching Masaan. “Finally Masaan released in 2015. That’s when my dad saw my performance on a big screen. He was so proud- when he got a phone call from a friend – saying ‘Vicky ke papa’ He called me in 10 mins boasting ‘you know what happened? Someone called me Vicky’s dad today!’ So that’s it. The journey from being my father’s son to him being Vicky’s dad was what gave me hope… things were changing.”

Vicky also talked about buying his first car with his own money and how he took his mom to the showroom for the same. “My happiest moment since then was when I 1st bought a car with my own money. When you’re younger, you say things like ‘I’ll have my own Mercedes someday!’ Never knowing when it’ll happen. So I took my mom to the show room & she said – ‘you remember when you were younger, you used to point out toy cars in shops? And today you’re making me sit in your car.’She had teary eyes. That’s the moment I knew that I’ve retained my title as being the ‘Kaushal parivaar ka chirag,’ & I did it on my own terms!”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Uri starring alongside Yami Gautam. He is also starring in Karan Johar‘s Takht. Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb reportedly played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh reportedly played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan. Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020.