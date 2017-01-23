From ‘Brainless Bimboo’ to ‘Beauty with Brain’: Alia Bhatt garners 10 million Twitter followers

From the chic bubbly girl in ‘Student of The Year’ to the Bihari migrant with tanned skin and pierced nose in ‘Udta Punjab’, Alia Bhatt never fails to charm us. She has her own share of ups and downs in her four-year Bollywood journey from being trolled as ‘Brainless Bimbo’ to appreciating her as ‘beauty with brain’.

Alia who is an avid social media user and considers it as an important medium to stay connected with her fans and well-wishers. Recently, the actress garnered 10 million followers on Twitter. She thanked her fans for the ‘10 million love’ and wrote, “Goodnight all you beautiful people !!! Thank you for the 10 million love. Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love!”

Goodnight all you beautiful people!!!! Thank you for the 10 million love ❤️ Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love! pic.twitter.com/w1KhFPbgJv

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 21, 2017

Here are some of the tweets of Alia Bhatt:

In Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017:

Flower power for @DabbooRatnani calendar this year!!! My 5th shot with him and hopefully we have many more to come! 💃🏻#DabbooRatnaniCalendar pic.twitter.com/pZWHblHAwV — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 12, 2017

After the Star Screen Awards:

Thank you #StarScreenAwards for my two new friends! Thank you Chaubey and @gauris! Here’s to Udta Zindagi 😉 love you @karanjohar forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hI1vld6aB — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 4, 2016

With the Badshah of Bollywood:

Her live problem solving sessions on Twitter was a hit!

We all have problems. Why don’t you tell me yours? I’ll try and take a crack at it! So ask away. #AliaZindagiHacks pic.twitter.com/Z3B3VeJgZ2 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 11, 2016

Her bonding with Bollywood divas on Twitter:

This ones for you @shraddhakapoor!!!!! I hope I’m in sur haha!!! All the best team #RockOn2 for… https://t.co/n9nIckiyA3 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 10, 2016

Alia’s Singapore tour for Badrinath ki Dulhania:

The Bhatt girl made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012. She has recently won the Filmfare’s award for best actor (female) for her performance in ‘Udta Punjab’.

On the work front, the beautiful actress will be next seen in ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ with Varun Dhawan.