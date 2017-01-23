Free Press Journal
From 'Brainless Bimboo' to 'Beauty with Brain': Alia Bhatt garners 10 million Twitter followers

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Jan 23, 2017 12:13 pm
From the chic bubbly girl in ‘Student of The Year’ to the Bihari migrant with tanned skin and pierced nose in ‘Udta Punjab’, Alia Bhatt never fails to charm us. She has her own share of ups and downs in her four-year Bollywood journey from being trolled as ‘Brainless Bimbo’ to appreciating her as ‘beauty with brain’.

Alia who is an avid social media user and considers it as an important medium to stay connected with her fans and well-wishers. Recently, the actress garnered 10 million followers on Twitter. She thanked her fans for the ‘10 million love’ and wrote, “Goodnight all you beautiful people !!! Thank you for the 10 million love. Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love!”

Here are some of the tweets of Alia Bhatt:

In Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017:

After the Star Screen Awards:

With the Badshah of Bollywood:

Her live problem solving sessions on Twitter was a hit!

Her bonding with Bollywood divas on Twitter:

Alia’s Singapore tour for Badrinath ki Dulhania:

The Bhatt girl made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012. She has recently won the Filmfare’s award for best actor (female) for her performance in ‘Udta Punjab’.

On the work front, the beautiful actress will be next seen in ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ with Varun Dhawan.

