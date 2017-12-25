From Black Panther To X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Here Are some of the Most Anticipated Superhero and Fantasy Movies Of 2018

2017 turned out to be a whopper of a movie year with India seeing the best of Hollywood releases and spectacular superhero and fantasy flicks. 2018 promises to be even bigger with Black Panther, Avengers InfinityWar, X Men and lots more! Heres a quick recapof the top superhero and fantasy films to look forward to

Black Panther (February 16)

Black Panther is the first of 2018 superhero spectacles and also the first to feature a predominately black cast. Buzz is thatBlack Panther is going to be nothing short of stellar. Fans have been waiting since forever for the rise of a black superhero and get his own movie. The anticipation and excitement for T’Challa’s first solo flick is super high. And looking at the trailer, the expectations are sure to be met.

Early Man (February 16)

Early Man is an upcoming stop motion animated adventure which is about an early cavemen and their battle to save their way of life from an evil lord who is voiced by Tom Hiddleston and the inhabitants of nearby Bronze Age City.

A Wrinkle in Time (March 9)

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Jennifer Lee.It is based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, André Holland, Zach Galifianakis, and Oprah Winfrey.

Tomb Raider (March 16)

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander kicking serious ass makes this film something to watch out for.

Pacific Rim Uprising (March 23)

Even though the sequel of Pacific Rim doesn’t have Del Toro, Charlie Hunnam an Idris Elba but we can’t wait to watch what Rinko Kikuchi, John Boyega, Scott Eastwood and Cailee Spaeny have in store for us.

The New Mutants (April 13)

A superhero horror movie where a group of mutants discover their powers while being held against their will in a concealed facility? The film is directed by Josh Boone and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.

Avengers: Infinity War (27th April)

This is mostly the biggest movie of the year. Every hero. The biggest Big Villain that ever existed.And presumably more action and drama and laughs than most of the other Marvel films to date. Avengers: Infinity War is the movie all the other movies have been leading up to and for that reason alone it promises to be spectacular. The fact that it’s being made by Anthony and Joe Russo, who made the last two Captain America movies so great, is just a bonus. The summer won’t know what hit it.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

After the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the excitement of the standalone fmovie has reached its peak. It’s a prequel about the early days of Han Solo, so we—and presumably everyone else—will be lining up to see it.

Untitled Deadpool Sequel (June 1)

The first part was a surprise hit at the box office. Its sequel promises to have presumably more cursing, blood, and guns. It also has Josh Brolin as Cable. And Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

Expect more dinosaurs, more Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

This movie is based on the Marvel Comics characters Scoot Lang (ant-man) and Hope Van Dyne (Wasp). Get ready for more slapstick, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) charm, and Evangaline Lilly kicking airborne ass while rocking an A+ bob. Oh, and Michelle Pfeiffer as well.

Mowgli (October 19)

The Jungle Book now named as Mowgli is a live action adventure fantasy film. The film stars Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto, with motion capture performances from Serkis, Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hollander and Cate Blanchett and Andy Serkis who is also playing Baloo in the film.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (November 2)

The X-Men movies may have had a great run, but after the epochal Logan they could easily have been sunsetted as a cinematic franchise. It is the intended to be the thirteenth installment in the X-men film Series. In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must face the full power of the Dark Phoenix as well as the alien Shi’ar Empire.